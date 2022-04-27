Forest fire in western Cuba





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Specialized forces of the Forest Ranger Corps (CGB) and the agricultural system are fighting a massive wildfire that broke out on Monday at 19:00 hours 15 km from the town of Minas de Matahambre in this province, according to Major General Ramón Pardo Guerra, chief of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense.



Pardo Guerra remarked that the intricate nature of the area has made swifter actions impossible for more than 80 men who are trying to put out the fire, which spread rapidly due to the intense drought, the prevailing strong winds and the non-existence of roads.



Around 150 hectares of 25-year-old male pine trees have been affected since the start of the fire, the largest one in the municipality of Minas de Matahambre so far this year, since the last two local wildfires destroyed some 50 hectares.