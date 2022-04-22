President of the Cuban parliament visits the westernmost province of the country





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau and president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), visited today areas of the Genetic Livestock Enterprise Camilo Cienfuegos, in Pinar del Rio, as part of the parliamentary visit that has been taking place in the province since Wednesday.



In a dairy farm, who is also president of the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, was interested in the productive results once they became a state agricultural collective in January, a new structure created for greater autonomy of workers and boost production processes.



During the exchange with Lazaro Rivet, head of the group, he stated that many of the problems currently existing can be solved with the intelligence of the workers, in the search for alternatives for the benefit of the population and the increase of productions.



Discussing with the population and authorities of the western territory, as well as verifying the impact of policies and programs prioritized in Cuba is the focus of the parliamentary visit to that province, which during three days has been developed by the directors of seven permanent commissions of the ANPP.