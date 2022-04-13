Cubans Announce Internet Governance Forum





Havana, April 12 (ACN) Members of Cuban civil society announced on Tuesday that Havana will be the venue of the 2nd National Forum on Internet Governance, November 8-9, aimed at promoting responsible and ethical use of the virtual space.



Sponsored by the Cuban UN Association and the Cuban I.T. Organization, the event comes out of the need to educate citizens about the use of new information and communications technology following the increasing number of Cubans present in digital environments.



In a press conference, the first vice-president of the I.T. Organization Maria Esther Alfono stressed te importance of the debates to take place during the forum amidst the advancement of the computerization of Cuban society.



We expect to consolidate our own vision about the meaning of the influence of the Internet in our nation, which requires exchanges at all levels between the academy, civil society and the government, she said.



The president of the Cuban UN Association Norma Goicochea said that the forum may include the participation of members of all 137 organizations grouping diverse sectors of the Cuban population. These forums favor inclusion, democracy and the work of the political leadership to encourage the people´s participation in the construction of a better country.



Cuba held the First National Governance Forum in 2019 aimed at positioning the truth and contents in the world on-line information roads.