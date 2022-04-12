US blockade affects water and sanitation services in Cuba





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government is hindering water and sewage services in the country, denounced the main executives of the Higher Organization of Business Management (OSDE by its Spanish acronym) Agua y Saneamiento ("Water and Sanitation"), during a recent visit to Ciego de Avila.



Abel Elpidio Salas Garcia, president of this structure, stated that the acquisition of raw materials and equipment is becoming more expensive due to the compulsory import from distant countries, as a result of the refusal of nearby nations to trade with Cuba for fear of the U.S. administration's sanctions.



Electrical components, pumping systems, hydraulic technology materials and other essential resources could be obtained in neighboring countries, with good quality and at a lower cost, but the distancing of traders in the region leads to purchases in far away countries, he said.



Salas Garcia also rejected the limitations imposed by the U.S. economic fence to access equipment that would allow the implementation of technological modernization processes.



Cosset Torres Tondike, first vice president of the aforementioned OSDE, pointed out that due to the hostile policy of the US government, the last machinery for aqueduct and sewage works arrived in 2004, therefore, the equipment is suffering from overexploitation.



Although medical assistance centers are a priority, in view of the epidemiological complexities, works are also being promoted in other strategic sectors such as Tourism and Education, in addition to prioritizing attention to neighborhoods and communities in vulnerable conditions, she concluded.