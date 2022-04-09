Cuba aims to extend innovative IT system to every producer







HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) Although for just over two years the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture ( MINAG) has had what is known as the Information System for Agricultural Planning (SIPA by its Spanish acronym), the intention of its directors is that soon this valuable tool for production control will reach all the country's producers through their cell phones.



Its importance was discussed at the International Agroindustrial Food Fair (Fiagrop 2022), held in Havana, where it was emphasized that it is not enough for the information on what is contracted and offered to be handled only by the company or form of management, or at the level of the ministry and its delegations, but also by the farmer, cooperative or producer himself.



It is an application designed to capture, plan, consolidate, analyze and process everything that has to do with what is foreseen in each agricultural campaign, that is to say, the cold and spring seasons, and covers from the sowing plan, contracting to its delivery or commercialization in the different destinations.



Barbara Giselle Santos Figarola, director of research, development and innovation of the IT and Communications Enterprise (EICMA by its Spanish acronym) of the MINAG, explained to the Cuban News Agency that it is an application in constant development and improvement, as a result of the close relationship of her entity with the top management of the agency.



She informed that the entity is working with the ministry of communications to strengthen the telecommunications infrastructure in the productive centers, so that this and other applications and services are accessible from the telephones and other mobile devices of each producer.



The impact will be very favorable because at present many of them have no way of knowing what they have contracted, with whom and how, if not with a printed document or by going to the office of their production base, and when they have access to the SIPA it will change their way of proceeding and thinking for the better, the director of research, development and innovation of the EICMA concluded.