Validity of Che Guevara's anti-imperialist thought ratified

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The theoretical event Che y el Anti-imperialismo, which brought together historians, academics, combatants and other guests in Havana today, confirmed the full validity of the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara’s views about struggle.



The conference attendees, gathered at the ALBA Cultural House, evoked the currency of Guevara’s Message to the Peoples of the World, conveyed 55 years ago through the Organization of Solidarity of the Peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America (OSPAAAL) on account of its relevance, without even waiting to publish it in its journal Tricontinental, according to Eduardo Delgado Bermudez, then head of the Political-Economic Department of the said publication.



He recalled that the text was originally titled Crear dos, tres, muchos Vietnam (Create two, three, many Vietnams), but Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro suggested that it should be called instead Mensaje…



María del Carmen Ariet García, doctor in Historical Sciences and scientific coordinator of the Che Guevara Studies Center, referred to his significant legacy at a crucial time of his life, when he was on its way to become an internationalist. Guevara was first a theoretician of revolution based on his knowledge as a guerrilla in Cuba, then grew as a figure of Third-Worldism, and finally a global anti-imperialist fighter, especially against the United States and its allies.



Luis Suárez Salazar, professor of the Higher Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remarked that Guevara’s Message stressed the need to bring together the socialist forces of Asia, Africa and Latin America to stand up to imperialism, regardless of their different views and tactical approaches to struggle.