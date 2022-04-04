First local development fair in Havana, presentation of innovative ideas





During the 1st local development fair in Havana, several enterprises presented innovative ideas aimed at transforming the environment and the homes of Cuban families. Such is the case of two MSMEs that attended this event with the presentation of Enlace S.R.L and AlcanSan S.R.L.



In order to modernize and expand their productive capacities, the self-employed MSMEs Enlace S.R.L. signed a contract with the State Company of Various Productions Provari, with the purpose of expanding the scope of what they manufacture and the activities they currently carry out.

In this way they can help each other to activate some of the processes that were stopped in Provari due to limitations of raw materials, as well as technologies, in this case Enlace S.R.L. can make an important contribution.



Carlos Ariel Candelario, general president of Enlace S.R.L., told the Cuban News Agency that he is committed to this type of ties as a way to innovation and development of Cuban society.



He said that the products they manufacture are accessible to the entire population, in the case of Havana they have an alliance with the MSME AlcanSan S.R.L. that enhances e-commerce services, this allows products to be delivered to customers' homes and they hope in the future to be able to do so throughout the country.



This MSME participates in new alliances that include self-employed workers, the state-owned companies Epromap and the Railway Industrial Company “Jose Valdes Reyes", as well as the MSME AlcanSan S.R.L.



The linkages with these economic actors allow closing productive cycles by complementing resources, substituting imports and encouraging their own efforts to obtain joint benefits.



Enlace S.R.L. arises from one of the strategic lines of the Laboratorio Artístico de San Agustín-LASA ("Artistic Laboratory of San Agustín-LASA"). It is currently a company committed to the production and commercialization of goods and services for the design, decoration and creation of interior and exterior spaces.



It aims to transform the esthetic taste, to educate in terms of the relationship with the home. To promote the use of environmentally friendly natural elements, in order to transmit an ecological message to the population.



The 1st local development fair, held in Havana from March 28 to April 3, gathered for the first time more than 700 new economic actors.



This opportunity has allowed the launching of products and services that enterprises and other forms of management have, in order to strengthen cooperation with domestic and foreign companies.