President of the Cuban parliament ratifies Cuban willingness to strengthen ties with Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), ratified today in Havana Cuba's willingness to deepen bilateral ties with Mexico, during the 17th interparliamentary meeting between the two nations.



Lazo Hernandez, who is also president of the Council of State, affirmed that the Mexican people and government can always count on their Cuban brothers and sisters.



He highlighted Mexico's work as an important player in advancing regional integration, and acknowledged its work at the head of the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



Cuban representative thanked Mexico for its solidarity in sending medical supplies and food to Cuba to mitigate the combined effects of the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Regarding the 17th meeting between parliamentarians, he pointed out that it reflects the will of both nations and governments to deepen mutual cooperation relations in several areas.



He detailed the difficult economic situation that Cuba is going through due, in large part, to the effects of the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Cuba also faces unconventional warfare actions and subversion campaigns promoted from Washington to discredit the Revolution, however the country works united, with the active participation of Cubans, and appeals to creative resistance, Lazo Hernandes added.



The National Assembly, the highest body of State power, with 11 permanent working commissions, is an essential support to follow the path of the Constitution approved in 2019 and to supervise and control the main policies that are implemented, he concluded.



In 1996, the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba and the Congress of the Union of Mexico signed a protocol through which it was agreed to establish interparliamentary meetings.