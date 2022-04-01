Diaz-Canel: The Revolution will continue resisting and overcoming adversities





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter that the Cuban Revolution will continue resisting, creating, overcoming adversities, growing and perfecting its democratic and fair work.



Sharing a tweet by Jerónimo Zarco, a young Mexican activist and ticktoker who assured on Twitter that the process of the Cuban Revolution is active and courageous, the Cuban President acknowledged that it is and will always be so.



"This is how it is and will always be. Resisting, creating, overcoming adversities, perfecting our democratic and fair work, growing," Díaz-Canel posted.



In his communication, Zarco added that the process of the Revolution must be updated and deepened, and considered that the Cuban people have been the owners and protagonists of their history for 60 years and that is how it should continue.



No to imperialist media aggression!" he said.



Jerónimo Zarco is a young Mexican who through the famous social network Tick Tock has transmitted videos where he talks about Marxism and communism.



He recently visited Cuba to participate in the Patria International Colloquium, dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the newspaper founded by José Martí, which took place on March 14 and 15 at Casa de las Américas.



During his visit, Zarco and other participants in the event exchanged with Diaz-Canel who described the moment as an emotional encounter with revolutionary communicators.