Havana to host17th Cuba-Mexico Interparliamentary Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30(ACN) The 17th Cuba-Mexico Interparliamentary Meeting, to be held in this city on April 1 and 2, is intended to strengthen relations between the legislative bodies of both nations and contributing to the realization of bilateral cooperation projects.



Mexican senators and deputies will take part in four panels together with Cuban parliament members to discuss issues of mutual interest regarding economic relations and cooperation in the fields of health, education, culture and sports.



“This has proved to be a valuable instrument to come up with new initiatives, solve common problems and outline future strategies,” said Zailin Gaulhiac Moráguez, an official with the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) of Cuba. “In June 1996, our Parliament and the Congress of the Union of Mexico signed a protocol to organize these increasingly relevant meetings, revealing of the will of our peoples and governments to step up our relations for the benefit of both countries.”



This important event, which also includes visits to scientific centers in Havana and other activities, is expected to end with a Final Declaration by the two delegations.