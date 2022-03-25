Organization of Ibero-American States to Open Office n Havana





Havana, March 24 (ACN) The Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture will open an office in Havana following an accord signed on Thursday with the Cuban government in Havana.



Mariano Jabonero, general secretary of the organization of Ibero-American States, said that he has pursued the opening of an office in Havana since he took office four years ago because the Cuban government has been active participant in the cooperation policy of his entity and has supported Ibero-American solidarity.



Jabonero said that the accord signed in Havana opens a new stage for collaboration and particularly to share the Cuban experience in education, science and culture.



Cuba and the Organization of Ibero-American States agreed to the increasing investment in education, cultural diversity and scientific research.

The Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI), founded in 1949, is a governmental international organization for cooperation among 19 Ibero-American countries in the fields of education, science, technology and culture.