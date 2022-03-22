Cuban Workers Confederation Call for Massive and Mindful May Day Celebrations





Havana, March 21 (ACN) The leadership of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation called on the people to stage mass but mindful participation in all May Day celebrations, which kicked off March 20 till May 10.



In a press conference on Monday, Confederation second secretary isdalis Rodriguez said that May Day Celebrations will express support for Cuba and the Revolution despite the economic difficulties caused by the strengthened US economic blockade of the island and the COVID-19 crisis.



Workers’ collectives will take all COVID-19 safety measures to protect the health of all participants during celebrations , said the unionist.



Activities include exchange with young people from different production sectors, acknowledgements and prizes, voluntary work sessions in support of economic recovery and the country’s plans towards food sovereignty.



The Union leader called on the people to flock to main plazas and localities to march in support of the Cuban people’s socialist project.



This year May Day celebrations in Cuba are dedicated to Cuban science, the 170th anniversary of the birth of National Hero Jose Marti and the 60 years of the founding of the Young Communist League.



