ALBA-TCP executive secretary exchanges on international relations with Cuban students and specialists





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, exchanged today with Cuban students and specialists on current international relations.



The Cuban foreign ministry reported today on Twitter that the meeting took place at the Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI), with the participation of professors, students and members of the Center for International Policy Research.



According to the executive secretary, his working visit begins by addressing the issues that were discussed in the meetings held with the think tanks of the Global South and others of interest to the ALBA-TCP countries.



Llorenti arrived in Cuba on Saturday for an official visit, and was welcomed by the director of South America at the foreign ministry, Carlos de Cespedes Piedra.



On Twitter, he said he was ready to begin the working visit and continue joining efforts for the organization.



Created in 2004, ALBA-TCP was promoted by Cuban president Fidel Castro and Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez as a regional organization of Latin American and Caribbean nations, focused on the fight against poverty and social exclusion, with a basis of solidarity and cooperation among its members.