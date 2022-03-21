Díaz-Canel calls for tighter COVID-19 controls





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez called today to tighten COVID-19 control measures as part of the fight against the disease in the country.



“The number of cases has been in an upward trend in recent days. The good news is that the number of deaths and serious/critical cases is not. Let's tighten our controls and speed up the booster vaccination program,” he wrote.



At the meeting of the Government's working group for the fight against the pandemic, he urged all provinces to revise their health protocols to curb infection and give more impetus to the administration of the booster doses, which 6,143,537 Cubans have already received.



In his report, Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda said that 3,000 patients are still in hospital and mourned the death Saturday of two people.



The attendants evaluated the availability of oxygen in the country, held to be stable and sufficient to sustain all the services provided by the Cuban Health System.