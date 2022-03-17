Díaz-Canel received Morena's Secretary General





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received Citlalli Hernández Mora, Secretary General of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who is on a working visit to Cuba, invited by the Communist Party (PCC).



Both leaders talked about the current international situation and discussed current developments in Latin America as well as in their respective nations.



Díaz-Canel stressed the importance of the upcoming visit to the island of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and thanked his guest for the expressions of solidarity with our people.



On her end, Citlalli praised the work of Cuban health professionals and scientists in the fight against COVID-19; Cuba's efforts to solve the problems of its people; and the economic and social growth of the country despite the U.S. blockade.



Also participating for Morena were the federal deputies Jorge Toledo and Otoniel García; the chargé of international affairs Verónica García; and Carlos Paizani, academic coordinator of the Institute of Political Formation.



On the Cuban side were Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and PCC Secretary of Organization; Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Ángel Arzuaga Reyes, Vice Chief and Coordinator of the PCC Department of International Relations.