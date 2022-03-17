Business workshop took center stage on second day of UniSoc 2022





MATANZAS, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) More than a hundred representatives of some twenty state and private enterprises attended an International Exchange, Market and Business Workshop on the second day of the 2nd International Scientific Event University-Society UniSoc 2022, held at Varadero Beach’s Iberostar Bellavista Hotel.



The event included an exhibition fair of goods and services in fields such as textiles, food, beverages, toys, information technology and other productions.



Rodolfo López Baños, president of Gráficas Roca, one of the MSMEs ) present at the stands, told ACN that the fair benefits Cuba’s various economic actors by making them known to others as well as to each other.



On his end, Marcel Pérez Vázquez, a specialist of the state-owned integral automation enterprise CEDAI—involved in providing industrial automation and electricity solutions—the fair has helped him find possible clients from the oil industry who are interested in CEDAI’s work.



“Our links with academia will make it possible to train our specialists in different branches, which will be very useful to our mostly young staff,” he said.



State entities such as Labiofam, Suchel Jovel, CubaRon, TecnoAzúcar and Gardis also took part in the workshop organized within UniSoc 2022, attended by delegates from Latin America and Europe.