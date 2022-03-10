French parliamentary group for friendship with Cuba receives distinction





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) On behalf of the Cuba Friendship Group of the French National Assembly, François-Michel Lambert received today the 60th Anniversary commemorative stamp of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) from ICAP president Fernando González Llort, who remarked that the institute was pleased to recognize the Group’s solidarity and support of the Cuban people and government against the U.S. blockade.



The French deputy stated his gratitude for the distinction and reiterated his willingness to keep working in defense of Cuba and in favor bilateral ties, describing cooperation is essential in times when the world is coping with climate change, COVID-19 and the dangers of war.



ICAP’s resolution to grant the 60th Anniversary seal highlights the Group's activity against the U.S. blockade and its obvious extraterritorial character, including campaigns to send letters to government figures in Washington requesting the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Cuba so that the experience and professionalism of Cuban medicine can contribute to the international fight against the current pandemic.



Gonzalez Llort gave the visitors an overview of ICAP's work, its extensive international links with organizations and friendship groups and its work as a member of the World Peace Council.



Representatives of the parties La République en Marche, Mouvement Démocrat and La France Insoumise are part of the French delegation.