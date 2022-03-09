Hospital in central Cuba to hold 2022 Convention





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The Gustavo Aldereguía Lima General Hospital, in the province of Cienfuegos, will hold the GAL 2022 Convention from March 23 to 26.



The event will be focused on the quality of health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as on the organization and management of hospital networks, science and technological innovation, research in health services, and present-day communication, all through keynote lectures, symposiums, diploma courses, and workshops related to the onsite training of health professionals in hospitals, the current status and prospects of geriatrics in the region, the updating of medical imaging and the development of clinical trials in the province of Cienfuegos, among other topics.



As part of GAL 2022, there will be previous events such as Anestecien (March 9-11), General Surgery Update, Workshop on Atypical Services in Medical Clinics and a diploma course on Nursing Care in Critical Maternal Care, whose sponsors include the Ministry of Public Health, the Provincial Health Division, the Pan American Health Organization, the Finlay Vaccine Institute, the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



This year’s meeting will be dedicated to the 43rd anniversary of the health institution, founded by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz; the 100th anniversary of the Federation of University Students, the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League, and the 65th anniversary of the September 5 Popular Uprising in the city of Cienfuegos.