A Cuban Family Code for the sake of coexistence





It has been called the Code of Love, or the Code of Affections, because it is about the most genuine feelings, those that ennoble the soul and facilitate a better coexistence in its smallest target: house-home-household-family.



Terms such as full equality, consideration, solidarity, fraternity, sharing, dignity, cooperation, responsibility and mutual respect, as well as the word protection, typify the new Cuban Family Code, a document whose debate goes beyond one’s home, block or neighborhood.



Such a particular context brims with elements that facilitate or inhibit family coexistence, understood as the daily interaction of its members whose bonds of affection or rejection can be developed or altered to create a common space that makes existence possible and whose relationships depend on the quality of their coexistence.



Gender violence, mistreatment of the disabled, neglect of the most vulnerable and failure to recognize the rights and duties of those who live together pave the way for a tense atmosphere that turns the household into a boxing ring.



The new Cuban Code attacks this negativity by setting boundaries, enhancing full equality in filiation matters and demanding respect for individual free development, intimacy and lifestyle, so that our children and teenagers grow up in an environment of happiness, love and understanding.

We must come to terms with the fact that family is a collective living space that only its members can build day by day with bonds of affection and respect. Only then will we manage to create a home based on peace and harmony.