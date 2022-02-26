Cuban President: We Have to Overcome all Difficulties





Guantanamo, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) We have to overcome the difficulties and solve the problems in a creative way, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as he wound up the third government visit to this eastern Cuban province.



Diaz-Canel said that we are living a complex time by the effect of a brutally strengthened US blockade plus the huge aggressiveness of Washinton against Cuba.



It is our duty to overcome all those hurdles, said the head of state and added that it must be done in our way, which requires commitment by our leaders and their relations with the people in order to keep achieving social justice.



The Cuban president headed a working team made up of vice-presidents, members of the Council of Ministers and other officials who visited 10 municipalities in this province, 473 economic and social entities and exchanged views with over seven thousand persons.



During the exchange, the visitors learned about ongoing problems related to agriculture, high prices of produce, delays in the sugar harvest and domestic trade difficulties. Also considered were the concerns of the people about the housing program, which has not yet solved the problems of families affected by hurricanes in the past along with lack of jobs and shortage of foodstuffs at the markets.



Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called government leaders to review working styles and methods, visit the neighborhoods and accompany the people so that their working strategies reflect the people’s reality. He also called for the reanimation of the tourist sector in the city of Guantanamo, and for an increase in cocoa production.



Meanwhile, the Cuban President said that it’s urgent to prioritize investment in agriculture, particularly in watering systems and other technology crucial for the sector. He added that the Cuban government is involved in actions to stop ongoing inflation though the production of goods and services must also be encouraged at the territories with that aim.