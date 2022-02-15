Cuban authorities mark 50th anniversary of Center for Demographic Studies





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel praised today as admirable the social commitment of the workers of the Center for Demographic Studies (CEDEM by its Spanish acronym) of the University of Havana, an institution that celebrates this month its 50th anniversary.



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel congratulated CEDEM and acknowledged that it reaches its 50th anniversary in the midst of a great challenge: to continue contributing from its research to the implementation of the Government Program for the Attention to Demographic Dynamics.



For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, described the research carried out at the center as an essential reference for the country's development.



The Center for Demographic Studies of the University of Havana was created on February 9, 1972, and is currently in its first half-century of existence dedicated to the study of the population as the object and subject of development.



It was the first institution with which the United Nations Population Fund began collaborating on population and development issues in Cuba.



In its 50 years, CEDEM has achieved great experience researching demographic analysis and population and development studies.