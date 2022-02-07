Science and innovation, main topics of the University 2022 Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) The International Congress University 2022 begins today at Havana’s International Conference Center.



Focused on innovation for sustainable development, the event will kick off with a keynote lecture by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez about the successes and challenges of government management based on science and innovation.



University 2022 will present 1,786 papers—more than 3,400 of them from Cuban participants—and be attended by 172 foreign delegates. There will be symposiums such as University, knowledge and innovation for sustainable development, about the challenges facing higher education regarding the 2030 Agenda and the role of the universities to reach this goal.



Other topics of discussion will address higher education’s future challenges, internationalization and regional integration, as well as the equitable and inclusive training of competent professionals.

Scheduled until Friday 11, Universidad 2022 is the 13th International Congress on Higher Education.