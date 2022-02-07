Cuban Foreign Minister condemns double standard of U.S. accusations





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described on Twitter as moral hypocrisy the accusatory stance of the United States, where at least one out of every three young people in the U.S. juvenile justice system has a disability that qualifies them to access special education services.



According to figures from the Children's Defense Fund cited by Rodriguez Parrill, less than half of them receive such services while in custody.



With a prison population of more than two million (20% of the world’s), the United States has more incarcerated people than any other country.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, in June 2004, an estimated 7,083 people under the age of 18 were in adult prisons, representing one percent of the total prison population.