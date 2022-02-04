Cuban President Tours Eastern Communities and Institutions





Santiago de Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel toured several communities and institutions in Santiago de Cuba as part of his working agenda in this eastern territory.



The head of state visited the Pastorita neighborhood as part of the country’s top leadership direct contact with the people in their communities. In this site, he made a stop at a local day-care center which is under restauration with the effort of the people and construction entities.



The assessment of local investment projects implemented at the Tamara Bunke Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital was also on the agenda of the Cuban leader. The facility, a major center involved in the Maternal-Infant Assistance Program in this province, was shut down in late 2020.



Before touring the areas, communities and facilities, the top political leader presided over a municipal Communist Party Meeting in Santiago de Cuba, which followed up on the recent 8th Congress of the Political organization.