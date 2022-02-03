Diaz-Canel participates in communist party's assessment assembly in eastern province





SANTIAGO de Cuba, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, is participating today in the organization's Municipal Assessment Assembly in Santiago de Cuba.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization and politics of cadres, accompanied by Jose Ramon Monteagudo Ruiz, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the PCC in the province, as well as other leaders, officials and guests, are also attending the party meeting, in which 165 delegates are participating.



The debates in this session will address relevant issues such as the economic battle, the internal functioning of the Party and the political-ideological work.



These meetings are a continuity of the 8th Congress of the PCC as they analyze the implementation of the agreements and guidelines approved therein.