MEPs visit historic site of Cuban western province





CIENAGA DE ZAPATA, MATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) As part of an official working visit, a delegation led by nine MEPs belonging to the European Left Party toured this locality and showed their support for the Cuban Revolution in this historic site of the country.



Yander Roche Miralles, director of the Korimakao community art group, an institution located in the south of this region, the first site visited by the MEPs, explained that art is a way to express the feelings of a people and that it means a lot to Cubans that people from all over the world show their solidarity with the nation.



Martin Schirdewan, German MEP, co-president of the left-wing group of the European parliament and head of the delegation, said that visiting the Zapata Swamp is a great pleasure because of how much this municipality represents for the cultural and historical heritage of the island.



Cuba is not alone and that is what we are showing with our presence, to fight for the end of the inhumane blockade of the United States is one of the objectives of the presence of the European deputies here, he said.



At the same time, Manuel (Manu) Pineda Marin, vicepresident of the parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba in the European parliament, pointed out that there are many in the world who, side by side, fight for the rights of the Cuban people and that they will never stop supporting an island that is rich for the love it has.



Pineda Marin stated that starting with the largest and least populated municipality of Cuba in the organization of activities in the country demonstrates the interest of each MEP for the tradition and history it holds, including being the place where the first great defeat of Yankee imperialism in Latin America took place, in 1961 as a result of the invasion of Bay of Pigs.