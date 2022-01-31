Cuba registered a 2.8 °C minimum temperature, possible record for January





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius (°C) were reported today by 34 weather stations in Cuba, with the lowest value, 2.8 °C, registered in Bainoa (Mayabeque)(western region), a possible record for January, according to the Institute of Meteorology.



This early morning was remarkably cold in the western half, due to a very cold air mass of Arctic polar origin that influences the country and adjoining seas, in combination with a notable decrease in cloudiness and wind strength, a report issued at 09:00 local time referred.

Other minimum values were recorded in Union de Reyes (Matanzas) with 3.5 °C, and Tapaste (Mayabeque) with 3.7 °C, the report published on the Institute's website stated.



In Havana, at Jose Marti International Airport, a minimum value of 3.2 °C was recorded, Santiago de las Vegas marked 5.8 °C and Casablanca 9.9 °C, while in the eastern half of the Cuban territory it was between 14 and 17 °C, higher in coastal areas.

The afternoon will be very cool, with maximum temperatures between 23 and 26 °C, lower in some localities of the northern coast and slightly higher in the southeastern portion.

Since nightfall, temperatures will drop in the western half of the country, although not as markedly as yesterday, the report concluded.