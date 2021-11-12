Cuba ratifies its commitment to UNESCO on its 75th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, acknowledged today the work of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) and ratified the nation's deep commitment to its mandate.



He made this affirmation in a message sent to Audrey Azoulay, its director-general, on the occasion of the organization's 75th anniversary.



"The world needs the moral and intellectual authority of the Organization to build the new world order we need, based on international cooperation, without blockades or unilateral sanctions against countries of the South," he said.



According to Cubaminrex, the Cuban president highlighted the coincidences of the values and principles of the Cuban revolution and UNESCO and stressed that the guarantee of free and quality education, the remarkable results of Cuban science and the massification of science and sports are important achievements of Cuba in the spheres of competence of the organization.



UNESCO is a United Nations organization that seeks to establish peace through international cooperation in education, science and culture; its programs contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals defined in the 2030 Agenda.