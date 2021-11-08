Havana will Host International I.T. Convention





Havana, Nov 5 (ACN) Havana will host the 28th International Informatics Convention and Fair, March 21-25 next year through virtual platforms and in-person attendance at the Conventions Palace.



According to the Communications Ministry, the presentation of papers to the scientific committee will close December 213, while the term for articles for publication will close February 11.



The convention will hold forums targeting issues related to telecommunications, management and innovation, informatics for the community and I.T. sciences.



Discussion panels, roundtables, keynote lectures and different pre and post- congress courses will also be part of the event. Three special sessions will outstand during the convention: “The History of Informatics and Computing in Latin America and the Caribbean; University and Companies involved in I.T. and Observatory and Digital Transformation.”



The exhibit will only be online this year displaying projects, technology, products and services.