Prime Minister praises Havana’s progress in epidemiological control





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz described as successful and surprising the work carried out in Havana to tackle COVID-19 and improve the quality of life in vulnerable communities.



Marrero Cruz congratulated the provincial and municipal authorities and highlighted the meticulous and sustained work of the Temporary Working Group (GTT) in the capital city and its provincial counterparts to achieve these results.



During the weekly exchange with the TWG, the Cuban prime minister referred to how difficult it is to control mobility and sociability in a big city, so he called upon all centers and services reopened lately to keep observing the health protocols.



"The vaccination campaign has been a success, but we cannot get overconfident because it is not enough; we must practice self-responsibility so as not to go backwards and keep moving forward in a new normal in order to reactivate our economy," he said.



Marrero Cruz meets every week with the Temporary Working Group (GTT) of Havana to discuss the health indicators, the resumption of socioeconomic and recreational activities, and the execution of the Integral Plan of Transformation of disadvantaged communities.