Western Cuba urged to not neglect measures to fight COVID-19

MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) Maintaining the rhythm and efficiency of the health protocols to tackle COVID-19 in the region became a repeated warning during the meeting of the temporary work group for the fight against the epidemic.



Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, stressed that none of the regulations currently in force should be disregarded, as the virus still lies in wait and any negligence is dangerous.



“Every municipality must demand compliance with the measures that made possible to stabilize the province, mainly the community screenings and the tracking and identification of positive contacts,” he pointed out. “The fact that some measures were relaxed recently cannot be a reason for relaxation on the part of either the population or the authorities in charge of enforcing the health protocols, as discipline and responsibility are now vital if we want to keep improving the epidemiological situation and not go backwards.”



Aristides Garcia Herrera, rector of the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas (UCMM) and in charge of the vaccination process in the province, reported that so far 94.8% of the local residents who are at least two years old have received at least one dose of the vaccines, whereas 78% of those over 19 years of age have received all the doses.



Ailuj Casanova Barreto, provincial director of Public Health, highlighted the need to keep monitoring all suspected cases and pinpoint those who have not yet been vaccinated, measures deemed key to achieve epidemiological stability.