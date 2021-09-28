Cuba Updates its Comptroller Law





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) A temporary expert team opened sessions Monday at the building hosting the General Comptroller’s Office in Havana with the aim drawing up new polices and a draft legislation to update the institution’s law and rules.



According to current legislation, the government entity’s annual audit, supervision and control program is approved by the Council of State every year in tune with the priorities established for the country’s Economic and Budget Plan.

The Cuban General Comptroller’s Office has contributed to safeguarding the wealth and resources of the nation and the people.



During Monday’s session, participants were briefed about two new mobile phone applications, one of them offering information about the institution and another one displaying the Cuban Audit Norms and its Manual of Proceedings.