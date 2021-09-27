Cuba has one of the most important protected areas in the Antilles

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) In the northeastern corner of Cuba is a place so exceptional that in 2001 the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared it a World Heritage Site.



The natural jewel that deserved such status is a National Park, shared by the provinces of Holguín and Guantánamo, called Alejandro de Humboldt, after the famous German researcher (Berlin 1769-1859) who is considered the second discoverer of the island.



In fact, it is one of the most relevant protected areas in the Caribbean for the conservation of biodiversity, water, soil and other natural resources in a world that outstands by its beauty and peacefulness.



In practice, it is a vast expanse of greenery, palm trees swaying in the breeze, chirping birds and a limpid blue bay, according to a revealing study published by New Worlds Collection.



The site is home to more than 12,000 animal and 1,000 plant species, many of them unique to this enigmatic place where cold weather prevails due to its height above sea level.



Alejandro de Humboldt National Park is the core of the Cuchillas del Toa Biosphere Reserve, also distinguished by UNESCO, as well as those of the Guanahacabibes Peninsula (Pinar del Río; Baconao (Santiago de Cuba); Buenavista (Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila); and Ciénaga de Zapata (Matanzas).



Its 700 plus square kilometers boast strictly preserved areas, and its top height (Pico El Toldo) is 1,175 meters above sea level.



A huge fire destroyed about 1,896 hectares in April, but a combination of reforestation actions and natural regeneration management soon set in place a strategy based on the resilience of its vegetation.



Many describe as vital the preservation and maintenance of this site of international interest, where you don’t have to seek beauty, as it is surrounding you every step of the way.