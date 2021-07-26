Díaz-Canel thanks Venezuela for demanding an end to the blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, thanked the Venezuelan people and government for their denunciation of the cruel and inhumane economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island.



Thanks to our beloved Venezuela, to its children who are our brothers, what Chávez and Fidel founded is indestructible," the Cuban leader wrote on his Twitter account.



Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who wrote on Saturday on that social network that Cuba has the support of the world; he also called for solidarity with the Cuban Revolution so that the criminal measures imposed by the Yankee empire against the people cease and ratified that the largest of the Antilles can always count on Venezuela.



In his tweet President Díaz-Canel added that today the world recognizes the injustice and joins a principled demand: to eliminate the Blockade.



The U.S. economic blockade against Cuba is a policy that violates sovereignty, violates international law and damages multilateralism, which is why it has been universally rejected.