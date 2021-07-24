Cuba participates in international online meeting on marine and coastal environment



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The Cienfuegos Center for Environmental Studies (CEAC by its Spanish acronym) will present today in a virtual international meeting its experiences on capacity building in marine and coastal environments through nuclear and isotopic techniques.



Alain Muñoz Caravaca, PhD in Science and Researcher of that institution in the central region of the country, will offer details on the subject in a remote meeting, based in Vienna, of the Technical Coordination Body (OCTA) of the Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean (ARCAL).



The Network of Nuclear Communicators (REDNUC) also reported that this new initiative is part of the cycle of meetings for National Coordinators and Counterparts of ARCAL projects.



The project aims to use mechanisms for intersectoral strengthening, foster dialogue and provide capacity building in the Guanabo (Havana), Arimao (Cienfuegos), Agabama River Basin (Sancti Spiritus) and San Juan Basin (Santiago de Cuba) watersheds.



It is financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by the programs of the United Nations Environment and Development Organization.



Last May, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognized Cuba's results at the head of the Technical Coordination Body (OCTA) of the Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean (ARCAL).