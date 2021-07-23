Foreign Minister denounces U.S. pressures on several countries to condemn Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced once again the pressures exerted by the U.S. State Department on nations around the world to join a condemnatory statement against Cuba.



The Foreign Minister, in a message on Twitter, described such pressures as offensive and humiliating and highlighted the shameful support provided by the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to that machinery of harassment on the Caribbean nation.



I denounce that the US State Dept. exerts offensive and humiliating pressures against European countries, in particular 6 from Eastern Europe, and 8 Latin American countries; to force them to adhere to a condemnatory statement against #Cuba. Shamelessly, @jairbolsonaro offers him support, Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on the social network.



The day before, Rodriguez called on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deny the veracity of a document riddled with lies for whose signature numerous countries are being pressured to sign.



Also on Twitter, he declared: I denounce that the US State Dept. exerts brutal pressures on governments of a group of OAS States, forcing them to join this declaration or issue a similar one. I challenge the @SecBlinken to recognize or deny the authenticity of this text drafted in the @StateDept.

