Foreign students complete university majors in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Following the implementation of different forms of learning, 12 foreign students from the People's Republic of Angola and the Saharawi Arab Republic finished their studies at the University of Holguin (UH), a teaching center with nearly five and a half decades of experience in the training of professionals.



Nzuzi Kuetutinina Filipe, an Angolan computer engineering graduate, told the press that studying in Cuba has been one of the best experiences of his life, regardless of cultural and language barriers, because he could rely on qualified professors who gave him and his classmates personalized attention and the chance to participate in various additional university activities.



“The last months were difficult because of the way COVID-19 spread throughout the province, which demanded from us a greater effort in the learning process and a better use of time to meet the schedule,” he said.



Jenny Ruiz, Director of International Relations at the UH, remarked that the present course has been great challenge to students and professors alike, as the pandemic imposed the search of other ways of distance teaching/learning heavily dependent on the use of ICTs.



“Thanks to their stable interaction with the teachers,” she pointed out, “these young students managed to properly complete all the subjects in the syllabus and present their final thesis works within schedule.”



The group of graduates is made up of 11 in the specialty of computer engineering and one in tourism, and they already learned the professional skills they need to work in their countries or elsewhere.



Through the process of internationalization, the scope of UH’s study system reaches other nations and outstands as evidence of the center’s willingness to cooperate with and hold academic exchanges through various

programs for foreign scholarship holders, governmental agreements, or self-financed learning opportunities.