No Impact on Local Beaches by Oil Spill in Western Cuba





Varadero, Matanzas, July 21 (ACN) An oil spill occurred July 20 at night in western Matanzas province did not impact either the bay area or Varadero Beach, according to local authorities.



Environment delegate in Matanzas Nelvis Gomez told ACN that specialized working teams are trying to draw oil filtered into the local drainage system and monitoring of the event is underway.



The event was caused by a an accident of a cistern truck containing 11 thousand 200 liters of gasoline while the fuel was being discharged from the cistern. Combined firefighter and water service forces monitored the event and proceed to the extraction of the spilled fuel.

