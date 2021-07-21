Cuban architects and engineers join condemnation of U.S.-fueled vandalism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) The National Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC) joined other Cuban professional organization in condemning the acts of vandalism of July 11, promoted from the United States through a fierce media campaign.



These are difficult times and now more than ever we have to support the measures to be adopted, because once again the independence of the Homeland and the conquests of Socialism are at stake, warned UNAICC president, MSc. Mercedes Elesther Savigne.



“Our members will never betray the trust placed in Cuban professionals,” she said. “Cuba will always strongly oppose any provocation and never surrender its sovereignty.”



She pointed out that UNAICC fully supports the Cuban revolutionary process and its top leaders, as evidenced by its presence in the nationwide fight against the U.S. blockade.



The Cuban Association of Sugar Technicians, as well as mass organizations such as the Cuban Trade Unions, the Federation of Cuban Women and the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, which bring together millions of Cubans, made similar statements



Established on December 3, 1983, in memory of Armando Mestre Martínez (1927-1956), who took part in the assault on the Moncada Barracks and the landing of the Granma yacht), UNAICC is a Cuban civil society’s association of a socio-professional nature social interest. It currently has a membership of more than 14,000.



Its societies by field are: Architecture; Civil Engineering; Hydraulic Engineering; Mechanical, Electrical and Industrial Engineering applied to Construction; and Geosciences and Chemistry applied to Construction.