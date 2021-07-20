Cuba at International Sustainable Development Forum





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent ambassador at UNESCO Yahima Esquivel addressed a forum on Education-Heritage and Sustainable Development.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the forum took place in the context of the 44th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. The Cuban diplomat presented the island’s experiences in the implementation of the Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in the area of Education for Sustainable Development.



The Cuban diplomat also said that education is at the center of the heritage integral management model in Cuba, where culture is promoted as the engine of sustainable development.



The UNESCO Committee for World Heritage will virtually run till July 30 from the Chinese city of Fuzhou. Cuba is participating in the forum as a party state of the 1972 Convention.