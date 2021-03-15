Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban journalists





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, congratulated on Sunday Cuban journalists in a message where he states that "no work is complete without a chronicler who certifies its transcendence".



To Cuban journalists and the UPEC (@periodistascuba) that groups them in the profession and commitment, our recognition and congratulations on their day. No work is complete without a chronicler who certifies its transcendence. You are #CubaViva, the president wrote in his official Twitter account.



In the confrontation to the #Covid19, to the attempted soft coup and the genocidal blockade, our journalists are in the vanguard platoon. Bravely and brilliantly. Happy #DiaDeLaPrensaCubana, he expressed in another tweet when congratulating the guild on the occasion of Cuban Press Day.



Martí, referring to the newspaper he founded on March 14, 1892: "the smell that the newly printed newspaper gives off, is that of the homeland..." Hundreds of media today transmit that sovereign breath. To its creators: Congratulations. #SomosCuba #CubaViva, Díaz-Canel stressed.



I embrace the #CubanJournalists for this and all the days of the year in which they become essential for us to inform ourselves and to inform, to analyze and suggest, to defeat lies and honor the truth. Today I remember Guille Cabrera. #SomosCuba #CubaViva, he referred.



Doing better journalism is the immediate challenge of press professionals, said this Saturday Victor Fidel Gaute Lopez, head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, during the closing of the day for the Cuban Press Day, in an event held in the province of Artemisa.



Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba stated on Sunday, in the newspaper Juventud Rebelde, that "it is unavoidable to overcome the structural problems of our public press system, which is advancing towards its definitive solution, as stated in the 1st National Press Festival, with the advance of the will contained in the new Constitution, the Communication Policy of the State and the Government".



In an article entitled Journalism in Cuba: three years, one century, he assured that "Because of the type of values and liberating purposes that animate the country's socialist project and because of the tradition of which our revolutionary journalism is heir, we can build a public model of referential press, which is part of the mechanisms of popular control, and not of domination and manipulation of the big economic and power groups as it prevails in the rest of the planet".



Numerous congratulations take place this Sunday, highlighting the founding of the Patria newspaper by José Martí, on a day like today, but in 1892.