Cuba and China celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) With the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and this nation was celebrated on Monday.



During the political-cultural event, held at the Revolution Palace, Chen Xi, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba, pointed out that during these six decades a friendship characterized by unity and fraternity has been fostered between both peoples.



He commented that these links were possible thanks to the leadership of the historical generations and mentioned the examples of the Chinese leader Mao Zedong and the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

The diplomat highlighted that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish ties with the People's Republic of China, on September 28, 1960, and was also the first in Latin America and the Caribbean to welcome its students.



He also thanked the support of the Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve after the damage caused by the earthquake of May 12, 2008 in the province of Sichuan; and the work of the China-Cuba friendship ophthalmology hospitals, thanks to which thousands of patients in the most intricate places of his nation have recovered their vision.



Chen Xi expressed his rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States of America against the Cuban people, and declared himself in favor of dignity and sovereignty by keeping the flag of socialism high.



For his part, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, highlighted that it is also 60 years since the visit to China by Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, leading the first official Cuban economic delegation, which was received by Chairman Mao Zedong, in which the basis for cooperation in this field was established.



He added that it is gratefully remembered the support of the Asian giant to this nation during the Bay of Pigs mercenary attack, financed by the US administration; as well as in the times of the Special Period, when China was among the best friends of the Island.



Marrero Cruz called to continue enriching the common history of the genuine bilateral relations between both peoples and to foster cooperation in all sectors.



Also participating in the ceremony were José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Central Committee of the CCP, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, vice prime minister, and General of the Army Corps Leopoldo Cintra Frías, member of the Political Bureau of the Party and minister of the Armed Forces, among others.