Excessive humidity hinders preparation of land for potato planting in Cuba





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Nov 25 ( ACN) The excess of humidity that exists in the lands of Ciego de Avila(central Cuba), caused by the rains before the tropical storm Eta and after it, hinders the preparation of lands for the planting of potatoes in the province.



Raul Monguia Rodriguez, specialist in the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture in the cultivation of this plant, told the Cuban News Agency that before the passage of the hydrometeorological phenomenon, the territory was behind in these efforts due to constant rainfall in October.



The rains of Eta destroyed what little had been done and nowadays, after 16 days of its damages, it is still not possible to start the preparation, for which we have all the necessary machinery, the specialist emphasized.



In each productive unit that will plant potatoes, the imported seed is already stored and protected in piles, while the national seed remains in the refrigerators, he added.



Due to the limited amount of resources available to the national economy, damaged by the effects of the COVID-19 and the choking economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, the plan of areas to be planted on this occasion in the province is 800 hectares, a figure below that of last year, Monguia Rodriguez continued.



He recalled that the potato is a very demanding crop and needs phytosanitary products for its growth and development, so not having all of them forces the use of alternatives with biological and biofertilizing means in search of the expected yields per hectare.



In the 2019-2020 period, more than 20,400 tons were harvested in the territory, quantities much higher than the previous one, but with lower yields due to fertilizer limitations, unfavorable climate conditions and late sowing.