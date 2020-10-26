Cuba will always actively participate in favor of multilateralism, Diaz-Canel affirms



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuba will always have an active participation in favor of multilateralism, exchange of knowledge and cooperation, affirmed Monday Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, when he addressed virtually the 38th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).



In handing over the pro tempore presidency of ECLAC to Carlos Alvarado, Costa Rican president, Diaz-Canel assured that in more than 70 years of work for the promotion of economic, social and sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean, Cuba's action in favor of multilateralism will be evident at all times.

Cuba is honored to have accompanied the main processes aimed at implementing Agenda 2030 and strengthening South-South and triangular cooperation that are taking place at the regional and international level, he said at another point in his speech.

He also indicated that his country worked very hard, aware of the enormous challenges involved in the commitment to foster cooperation and sustainable development in the region, especially with the sister nations of the Caribbean, in response to ECLAC's "Caribbean First" initiative.

We firmly believe that only an organized response among countries at all levels can help us overcome the several crises facing Latin America and the Caribbean at present, the Cuban leader continued.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, a shameful degree of economic and social inequality persists; the structural and systemic gaps between nations, and within each country, remain and are widening in a complex and difficult international context at all levels, he assured.

The Cuban Head of State, in his speech at the 38th session of the ECLAC, also condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States against the Caribbean nation.

In this regard, he warned that the recent measure of that brutal blockade could be considered an act of extreme cruelty, of human barbarism, referring to the fact that in a short time the Cuban family will be deprived of receiving remittances from the nation where the largest group of its Cuban emigrants resides, the US.

You can always count on Cuba to make the Development Goals and Agenda 2030 possible in our America. It is a debt with all the heroes of American independence and with the dreams of emancipation of their people. Everything that depends on our efforts, we will do it, Diaz-Canel concluded.