Cuba reports 15 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 15 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,759 in the country.

By the close of Aug 25; 1,010 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

Fourteen of new cases are Cubans and the remaining one is a foreigner residing in the country, 14 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in the other one, while 11 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

506 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 490 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 13 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 92 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 3,159 discharges (57 yesterday).