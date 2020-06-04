Cuba reports 12 new cases of COVID-19, no death and 9 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Cuba reported 12 new positive cases for COVID 19, for a total of 2,119 cases for SARS Cov 2, Dr Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) told the press on his daily report.

By the close of Jun 4; 527 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 1,955 others are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 12 new confirmed cases were Cubans and all of them were contacts of confirmed cases previously.

Six of them were women and the same amount were men, while 7 were asymptomatic.

The most affected age group was that of 40-59 years old with 5 cases, followed by the one of U40 (4).

Only 195 of the positive cases remain in hospitals and 191 (97.9%) of them present stable clinical evolution, while 1,839 of the confirmed cases have been discharged (9 yesterday).

The amount of deaths reaches 83 (0 yesterday) and there are only 4 patients in serious condition.

Official data show that 185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 6.348,900 confirmed cases and 380,810 deaths for a lethality of 6.00%.

The Americas region reports 3.019,104 confirmed cases (47.55 percent of the cases worldwide), with 168,264 deaths and fatality rate of 5.57%.