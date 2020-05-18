Cuba reports 9 new cases for COVID 19, fifth deathless day in a row

HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba reported 9 positive cases for COVID-19 and a total of 1,881 positives for SARS-CoV-2 and no deaths were regretted for the fifth consecutive day, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), told the press in his daily report.

By the close of May 17, 970 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 2,293 others are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care system.

286 out of the 295 active cases present a stable clinical evolution; two patients are in critical condition and seven are reported as severely ill.

So far, there have been 79 deaths in Cuba due to COVID-19, two evacuees and 1,505 (80 %) people have recovered from the virus.

This was the fifth day in a row without deaths and there were ten discharges.

All the new cases are Cubans and four of them are contacts of previously infected people and in five cases the source of infection couldn´t be identified.

Nine were women and the rest (3) were men and 8 were asymptomatic, while the most affected group age was that of those U40 with 8 cases.

185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 4.597,894 confirmed cases (+ 94,058 yesterday) and 311,588 deaths (+ 4,293) for a fatality of 6.78% (-0.04).

Meanwhile, 2.049,566 (+ 52,056) of them are registered in the Americas region, 44.58% of the total reported cases in the world, with 123,091 deaths (+ 2,685) for a lethality of 6.01% (-0.02).

