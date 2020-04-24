Cuba reports 50 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, totaling 1,285

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed the detection today of 50 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,285 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.

Dr. Francisco Duran, MINSAP Director of Epidemiology, told the press that 3,933 patients are under surveillance in hospitals, while 6,227 others are controlled at home by the Primary Health Care System.

807 patients of that total show stable clinical evolution, 49 have died (6 yesterday), two have been evacuated and 416 have been discharged (51 more yesterday); 7 are in a critical condition and 4 are seriously ill.

All the new confirmed cases are Cubans; 45 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in five cases the source of infection is not identified.

29 (58%) out of the 50 new positives were men and 21 (42%) were women, while 72 % (36) of those cases were asymptomatic.

The most affected age groups were those U40 years old with 25 cases (50%), followed by the one of 40 to 60 years old with 18 cases (36%).

As of April 23rd, 182 countries have reported presence of COVID-19 with 2.588,068 confirmed cases (+67,546) and 182,808 deaths (+6,022) for a fatality of 7.06% (+0.08).

In the Americas region; 1.500,660 confirmed cases (+26,378) are reported (38.86% of the total reported cases in the world); with 54,950 deaths (+2,264) for a lethality of 5.46% (+0.08).