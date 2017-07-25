Constituent to Strengthen Unity in Venezuela, said Ambassador

Share

Havana, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Venezuela's Ambassador to Cuba, Ali Rodriguez Araque said on Monday that the Constituent National Assembly whose members will be elected on Sunday will strengthen the unity in the South American nation.

The diplomat referred to the current situation in the country where there "is an open conflict for political power", during an activity in Havana for the 234th anniversary of the birth of Simon Bolivar and the 194th years of the Naval Battle of Lago de Maracaibo, combat that gave Venezuela its independence.

With the presence of representatives of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Bolivarian Armed Forces, Rodriguez Araque assured that, in face of all obstacles, they will advance towards the Constituent summoned by President Nicolas Maduro.

At the Simon Bolivar House, the Venezuelan ambassador pointed out that the democratic initiative is and will be accompanied by governments and leaders that defend the principles on the right to self-determination and recalled that "Maduro has rightly said that Venezuela needs Peace".

He mentioned the current confrontation of the most aggressive US oligarchy against his country willing to maintain its independence and legacy of Hugo Chavez Frias.

Ali Rodriguez and the Historian of the city of Havana, Eusebio Leal placed a floral wreath before the statue of El Libertador located in Mercaderes and Obra Pia Streets in Old Havana.

During the activity, the Cuban historian praised the vision of the independence leader whose project went beyond the Venezuelan borders in search for the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The 24th anniversary of the foundation of the Simon Bolivar House was also celebrated, center that has among its objectives the study and promotion of the ideas of Bolivar.