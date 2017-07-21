Cuba hosts International Congress of Aesthetic Surgery

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) The Second International Congress of Aesthetics, Cosmetology and Aesthetics medicine will open this Friday in Havana city with the attendance of delegates from 20 nations.



Cuba will use its condition as host country to promote its services, products and equipment in the field of aesthetics and to show its development in technology related to the health sector.

The list of countries with representation in this event includes Argentina, United States, Brazil, Canada, Spain, Italy, among others

As part of the event, there will be a commercial fair, where exhibitors can contact potential clients during business meetings that can be arranged on site.

The Congress was organized by the Cuban Medical Services Company, of the Ministry of Public Health, the National Council of Health Scientific Societies and the Argentinean Great Way Export Company